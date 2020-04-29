Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Frances (Barbee) Measley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Frances Barbee Measley, 89, went peacefully to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. Evelyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, pastor, and friend. She was a 1948 graduate of Goldsboro High School where she was lovingly referred to as "Beebar" by her classmates.

When she was younger, Evelyn was passionate about swimming and received numerous recognitions and awards, including the 1946 Woman's National Junior Backstroke Champion title. After high school, she taught instrument flying in Kinston and later worked in the Lenoir County public schools as a secretary for many years. She owned Evelyn's House of Interior Design in La Grange and pastored for over 45 years leading many people to Christ. Until retirement, she pastored at Living Waters Fellowship in La Grange. Evelyn served the Lord with all of her heart since she was a young girl. Most recently, she lived at Spring Arbor in Kinston where she has received excellent care and attention.

Evelyn is survived by her four children and their spouses: Beth Measley Shirley (Burney), Luby Measley (Jan), Jeffrey Measley (Lynn), and Phillip Measley (Karen); her two grandchildren Christine Rouse Bates (Andy) and Matthew Measley; one great-granddaughter, Abigail "Abby" Bates; one sister Norma Marchand of Huntington Beach, CA; and one brother Romm Doulton (Elaine) of Las Vegas, NV. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Romie Dalton Barbee and Margaret Lena Horner Barbee, a special daughter-in-law, Lynn Mozingo Measley, and two sisters, Betty Barbee Vail and Hilda Allen.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held on Wednesday, April 29. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Evelyn's memory to the Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27612.

Arrangements are with Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange, NC.





