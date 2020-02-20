KINSTON - Evelyn Joyce Grant Broadhurst, 84, of Kinston passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Bon Secours Community Hospice House in Richmond, Va. She loved the Lord, art, gardening and flowers. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Broadhurst; siblings, Laura Manning, Leslie E. Grant and Emma Grant Wade. Left to cherish her memory is her children, Cynthia Broadhurst, Kim Broadhurst and Frank "Shane" Broadhurst Jr.; grandchildren, Shanna Broadhurst Anderson, Victoria Broadhurst, Shane Broadhurst III, Kristal Price and Dillon Johnson; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Grant Mills and Shirley Grant Elam. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to The Duke Cancer Institute, 300 West Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Allen Ham officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020