GRIFTON - Evelyn Lee Vaughn Grant, age 76, died Monday, November 30, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church by Rev. Sherwood Page.
Mrs. Grant was preceded in death by her parents, James Arthur Lee and Aileen Honeycutt Lee; husbands, Jimmy Lee Vaughn, and Parker Grant; son, Larry Dean Vaughn; sister, Ida Mae Butler; brother, James Elwood Lee.
She is survived by a daughter, Kaye Vaughn Finney of Snow Hill; granddaughter, Taylor Elizabeth Finney; brother, Fletcher Lee of New Bern; nieces, Mary Alice Butler, and Janet Marie Butler; nephew, Lawrence Butler; step-daughter, Darlene Howard of Dover; and many special friends.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
