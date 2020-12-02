1/1
Evelyn Lee (Vaughn) Grant
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRIFTON - Evelyn Lee Vaughn Grant, age 76, died Monday, November 30, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church by Rev. Sherwood Page.
Mrs. Grant was preceded in death by her parents, James Arthur Lee and Aileen Honeycutt Lee; husbands, Jimmy Lee Vaughn, and Parker Grant; son, Larry Dean Vaughn; sister, Ida Mae Butler; brother, James Elwood Lee.
She is survived by a daughter, Kaye Vaughn Finney of Snow Hill; granddaughter, Taylor Elizabeth Finney; brother, Fletcher Lee of New Bern; nieces, Mary Alice Butler, and Janet Marie Butler; nephew, Lawrence Butler; step-daughter, Darlene Howard of Dover; and many special friends.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
(252) 753-3400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved