KINSTON - Evelyn Pearce Cauley, 89, of Kinston passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Oliver V. Cauley; parents, Hosea, and Annie Pearce; sisters, Eva Mitchell, Julia Mercer, Lacie Taylor, Mayner Cauley; brother, James Pearce.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Libby McNulty of Fulton, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Westview Cemetery.
The family would like to express sincere thank you to the UNC Lenoir Healthcare staff who looked after Evelyn for the love and care they provided.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
