KINSTON - Everett "MagPie" Mattocks Sr., 81, died Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at River of Life Church with burial following at Westview Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Linda Coefield Mattocks of the home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at R.Swinson Funeral Service, Kinston.



