KINSTON – Mother Fannie B. Smith, 94, of Kinston, N.C., departed her earthly life on Friday, March 8, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. She was the daughter of the late James E. and Lennie Sutton Baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Leo Smith and son, Donald L. Smith Sr. The funeral service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 12 noon at First Missionary Baptist Church in Kinston with a private interment. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home. As a lifelong educator, she taught school for over 35 years in the states of Georgia and North Carolina (Lenoir County and Jones County Schools). She was the consummate teacher and always put the needs of her students first. Her biggest joy was seeing them flourish. Not only did she provide innovative and creative learning opportunities, but she also felt responsible for their social, physical and emotional needs.An accomplished pianist, she served as church musician for over 79 years for many churches throughout the area including her family church, Patterson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia S. Griffin and Lenell S. Miller; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, educator, musician/soloist and friend who will be greatly missed by all. Online condolences may be expressed at www. millsfh.com. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019