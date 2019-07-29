Fannie Louise Jenkins, 88, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Greendale Forest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Snow Hill.
Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Nannie D. Loftin Memorial Chapel at the funeral home, 106 N. East Street, Kinston. Burial will follow in the Croom & Sykes Cemetery, McLain Street, Goldsboro. Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on July 29, 2019