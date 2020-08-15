KINSTON - Fannie Maxine Stocks, the daughter of Bertha and Zack Jarman, was born February 21, 1937. She went to her heavenly home to Rejoice with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by the Love of her Life, her husband, David Allen Stocks; her daughter, Susan Michelle Spence; five brothers and two sisters.
Fannie is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Toler Howard and husband A.J.; her son, David Allen Stocks II; two granddaughters, she raised as her own, Pam Toler Locklear and husband Gary; Tasha Toler Locklear and husband Bill, all of Kinston.
She has eight grandchildren including, Bobby, Shylin, Desny, Jessie, Brandon, David Ray and Kyleigh.
She also has 20 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and three sisters, all of who she loved very much.
Fannie was a strong-willed, loving Christian woman. Her love and dedication to the Lord and her family was obvious to all. Although our family will miss her dearly, we have comfort knowing she has been made whole again and she is dancing and singing with the angels; Rejoicing in Heaven until we meet again.
A special thank you to Hope and Greendale Forrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's staff for their love and care.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. following the visitation. Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Westview Cemetery.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
