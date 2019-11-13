Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay H. Letchworth. View Sign Service Information ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 (252)-566-3116 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LA GRANGE - Fay Holmes Letchworth, 82, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Fay was born February 8, 1937 to the late Nerius Carr Holmes, Sr. and Naomi Johnson Holmes. Fay's husband of thirty-six years, Hally P. Letchworth, preceded her in death on January 15, 2004. Fay's story was an inspiration to many. She didn't let her wheelchair keep her from living the life she wanted. Her family was the focal point and joy in her life. The corner of Lake Pines Drive and Caswell Street was her domain. Nothing got past her. Her family has many fond memories of seeing her under the carport with a quick wave and a smile for anyone passing by. Her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews all looked forward to a visit to Aunt Fay's. She took every opportunity to spoil children and no one spoiled better. If you looked in the refrigerator you were sure to find a cold drink, ice cream or a Popsicle. The cabinet was always stocked with Oreos and Little Debbie snacks. She definitely knew how to win over the young. Her family always looked forward to her call to wish you a Happy Birthday and let you know that she loved you. You could just feel the love in her tone. The men folk in the family always looked forward to getting a call to let you know she had made some chicken salad for you. Her dressing and giblet gravy at Thanksgiving were always a hit. Her Mississippi Mud Cake always brought a smile at dessert time. A trip to the beach always brought joy and peace to Fay. Fishing with her beloved Hally always made for the perfect day. We rejoice they are now reunited again walking hand in hand. A service to celebrate and remember Fay's life will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Fay is survived by two sisters, Elaine Tyndall and Brenda Strickland; four brothers, Gerald Holmes and wife Nell, Royce Holmes and wife Elsie, Dean Johnson and wife Edna, Bryce Johnson and wife Nelda; along with a number of very special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Fay was preceded in death by four siblings, Merle Foss, Joyce Edwards, N.C. Holmes, Jr., and Margaret "Dot" Haddock. Family and friends will be received Wednesday during the hour before the service. Online condolences may be expressed at

LA GRANGE - Fay Holmes Letchworth, 82, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Fay was born February 8, 1937 to the late Nerius Carr Holmes, Sr. and Naomi Johnson Holmes. Fay's husband of thirty-six years, Hally P. Letchworth, preceded her in death on January 15, 2004. Fay's story was an inspiration to many. She didn't let her wheelchair keep her from living the life she wanted. Her family was the focal point and joy in her life. The corner of Lake Pines Drive and Caswell Street was her domain. Nothing got past her. Her family has many fond memories of seeing her under the carport with a quick wave and a smile for anyone passing by. Her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews all looked forward to a visit to Aunt Fay's. She took every opportunity to spoil children and no one spoiled better. If you looked in the refrigerator you were sure to find a cold drink, ice cream or a Popsicle. The cabinet was always stocked with Oreos and Little Debbie snacks. She definitely knew how to win over the young. Her family always looked forward to her call to wish you a Happy Birthday and let you know that she loved you. You could just feel the love in her tone. The men folk in the family always looked forward to getting a call to let you know she had made some chicken salad for you. Her dressing and giblet gravy at Thanksgiving were always a hit. Her Mississippi Mud Cake always brought a smile at dessert time. A trip to the beach always brought joy and peace to Fay. Fishing with her beloved Hally always made for the perfect day. We rejoice they are now reunited again walking hand in hand. A service to celebrate and remember Fay's life will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Fay is survived by two sisters, Elaine Tyndall and Brenda Strickland; four brothers, Gerald Holmes and wife Nell, Royce Holmes and wife Elsie, Dean Johnson and wife Edna, Bryce Johnson and wife Nelda; along with a number of very special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Fay was preceded in death by four siblings, Merle Foss, Joyce Edwards, N.C. Holmes, Jr., and Margaret "Dot" Haddock. Family and friends will be received Wednesday during the hour before the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Memorials may be made to La Grange First Free Will Baptist Church, 802 South Caswell Street, La Grange, NC 28551 or Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close