VANCEBORO - Mrs. Faye Haddock Ormond, 76, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Funeral services were held Monday at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Vanceboro. Burial followed in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Ormond, daughter of the late Eddie Lee and Mildred Haddock, a native of Craven County, had lived in the Epworth Community. She graduated from Farm Life High School and was engaged in farming all her life. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer. Mrs. Ormond was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Lee Haddock, Terry Allen Haddock and William Augusta Haddock; and a sister, Lovie Ann Haddock. She is survived by her husband, Chester Dawson Ormond, Jr.; daughter, Sherry O. Mitchell and husband, Timmy, of Vanceboro; and grandson, Christopher Godley and wife, Ashley of Chocowinity; granddaughters, Izzy Britt and Ashton Godley and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, PO Box 643, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



