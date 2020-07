Faye Mattocks, 80, of Kinston, died in her sleep at her home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Tommy Mattocks.

Due to Covid 19, there may be a small memorial service at a later date if restrictions that prevent gatherings come into effect.

Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home.



