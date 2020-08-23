1/
Faye Vee Grant Humphrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Vee Grant Humphrey, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.
A private graveside service was held in Westview Cemetery.
Mrs. Humphrey, a lifelong resident of Lenoir County, ran D.L. Humphrey Service Station and Grocery for many years. She enjoyed working in her yard and making baskets and quilts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Bonnie Grant; and husband, David Lee Humphrey, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Linda Faye Humphrey, Myra Jane Humphrey, D.L. Humphrey, Jr., and Carolyn Estelle Humphrey, all of Kinston; grandchildren, Devin Nicole Reynolds, of Garner, and Stephanie Blair Baker, of Oakland, CA; and great-grandchildren, Samuel Austin Reynolds and Laney Nicole Reynolds, both of Garner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 3HC Health and Hospice, 107 Handley Park Ct., Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press from Aug. 23 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved