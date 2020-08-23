Faye Vee Grant Humphrey, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.
A private graveside service was held in Westview Cemetery.
Mrs. Humphrey, a lifelong resident of Lenoir County, ran D.L. Humphrey Service Station and Grocery for many years. She enjoyed working in her yard and making baskets and quilts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Bonnie Grant; and husband, David Lee Humphrey, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Linda Faye Humphrey, Myra Jane Humphrey, D.L. Humphrey, Jr., and Carolyn Estelle Humphrey, all of Kinston; grandchildren, Devin Nicole Reynolds, of Garner, and Stephanie Blair Baker, of Oakland, CA; and great-grandchildren, Samuel Austin Reynolds and Laney Nicole Reynolds, both of Garner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 3HC Health and Hospice, 107 Handley Park Ct., Goldsboro, NC 27534.
