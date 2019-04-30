Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern Jenkins Washburn. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Spilman Memorial Baptist Church, In the Church Fellowship Hall 601 Madison Ave. Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Spilman Memorial Baptist Church 601 Madison Ave. Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Fern Jenkins Washburn, of Kinston, died on April 25, 2019. Fern was born January 4, 1933 in Jacksonville, Florida to Mabel and Harold Jenkins. She attended Bridgewater College in Virginia where she met and married her husband of 66 years, Carey Barker Washburn. Fern and Carey moved to Kinston in 1958, where their four children were born. Fern was a faithful member of Spilman Memorial Baptist Church for 61 years, where she served her Lord in different leadership roles. Fern was employed as an administrative assistant at Kinston High School and was a longtime volunteer at Lenoir Memorial Hospital. Fern is survived by her husband, Carey B. Washburn of Kinston; daughters Cynthia W. Price and husband Larry, of Rose Hill, NC, Alison W. Edwards and husband Tim, of Holly Springs, NC, Lisa W. Ricks and husband Ricky, of Raleigh, NC; and son, David B. Washburn and wife Paula, of Glen Allen, VA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her four brothers. A celebration of Fern's life will be held Saturday, May 4, 12:30 p.m. at Spilman Memorial Baptist Church, 601 Madison Ave. Kinston, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00-12:00 in the church fellowship hall and other times at the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spilman Memorial Baptist Church 601 Madison Ave. Kinston, NC 28501 or to Lights of Love UNC Lenoir Health Care 100 Airport Rd. Kinston, NC 28501.

Published in Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019

