HOOKERTON - Mr. F.H. "Frank" Shackelford, age 95, passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020, after an extended period of declining health. Born December 2, 1924, he was the son of William Jesse and Nina Mae Creech Shackelford. A lifetime resident of the Hookerton Community, he was among the oldest living members of the Hookerton Christian Church where he had served as an Elder and was recognized as Elder Emeritus. A part of the greatest generation, he served his country valiantly during WWII and upon returning to Greene County found his vocation in farming and in the farm supply business. In his later years, he operated a restaurant and authored a book recounting his life and service in the military. Frank possessed a great sense of service to his community and fellowman. For many years he was the Scout Master of Troop 310 in Hookerton, a member of the Hookerton Ruritan Club and served his church and its congregation as a Sunday school teacher and CYF Leader. From January of 1972 until December of 1982 he served on the Greene County Soil and Water Conservation Board where he held the office of chairman for several of those years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Hattie Lou Colie Shackelford who died October 27, 2016; and his siblings, Sara S. Sugg, Mae Carol S. Hill, Jesse Ray Shackelford, William "Bill" Shackelford, and Jerry H. Shackelford. His surviving family includes his children, F.H. "Buzz" Shackelford, Jr. and wife Lou Anne, of Hookerton, and Rita Shackelford Letchworth and husband Jeff, of Walstonburg; grandchildren, Angela S. Tesh and husband John, of Kernersville, Hayley S. Price of Hookerton, Sara L. Sanacore and husband Mike, of Wellington, FL, and Rebecca Letchworth and fiancé, Mitchell Sutton of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Ansley Haynes Tesh and Harper Clinton Price; sister-in-law, Evelyn S. Shackelford of Hookerton; a special caregiver, Nancy Johnson; and a special angel caregiver, Jordan Barrow. Graveside services for the family will be held at the Hookerton United Methodist Church Cemetery. A celebration of Mr. Shackelford's life will be held at a later time to be announced. In consideration of the pandemic and recommendations for social distancing, the family welcomes you to communicate with them by telephone or post your messages of condolence at www.taylor-tyson.com Memorials in Mr. Shackelford's memory are encouraged to the Hookerton Christian Church, PO Box 186, Hookerton, NC 28538. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 3, 2020