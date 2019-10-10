Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence C. Browder. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Pinelawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary



KINSTON - Florence Iva Corbett Browder passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Florence was born in Wayne County on October 17, 1944, to the late Carl Freeman Corbett and Emma Wells Corbett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Eugene Browder. Florence had the sweetest, most gentle spirit. Everyone knew her as Ms. Flo, and there was rarely a time that her children went out and weren't asked, "How's Ms. Flo doing?" She simply was good to everyone, and everyone loved her. Flo was neat as a pin. Her shoes, purse, nail polish, and lipstick were always the same perfect shade, and she never left the house without being well put together. Her home was immaculately clean and everything had its place. If you drove by her yard, you likely saw her moving rocks and tending her beautiful flowers. Flo absolutely adored her flowers. Sometimes she would work in the yard from sun-up to sun-down, and nothing made her happier. Family was of utmost importance to Flo. She was the perfect mother and wife. She took pride in raising and caring for her babies. Even as adults, Flo always made sure her children were never in need. She would cook Jeff and his son doughburgers and applejacks and would leave Kim a full dinner in the fridge and a note on the bar just to say she loved her. Her grandson, Jeffrey, was the apple of her eye. There was nothing in the world like being a grandmother. A graveside service of remembrance will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Flo is survived by her two children, Kim Browder, and Jeff Crumpler and wife, Lynn; a grandson, Jeffrey Crumpler and wife, Emily; and a great-granddaughter, Arden Crumpler. Online condolences may be expressed at

