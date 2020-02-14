KINSTON - Floyd A. Smith, Jr. of Kinston completed his journey to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd A. Smith and Bernice Richardson Smith and sister, Margie Smith Ehrlich. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara N. Smith of the home; son Michael Glenn Smith; and daughter, Janette S. McKenrick and husband Rod, of Kinston; grandchildren, Meredith Smith Beard and husband Zack and Melanie Smith, all from Wilson, Taryn McKenrick, Eryn McKenrick, and Rylee McKenrick of Kinston; brother Thomas A. Smith of Kinston; and nieces, Judy (special daughter #2) Colclough and husband Don, of Raleigh and Joan Miller and husband Mike, of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and special friend and business associate, Donald H. Webb of Snow Hill. Floyd was a life time resident of Kinston, graduate of Grainger High School and attended N. C. State University. He served in the U. S. Air Force 4th Fighter Squadron for 4 years. He returned to North Carolina to attend North Carolina State University and then worked with Dawson Construction Co. in Kinston for twenty years. He and his wife established FASCO, Inc., General Contractors in 1976. He was a member of Westminster United Methodist Church, serving as a trustee and chairman of the building and grounds committee. He was always pleased and proud that his company was the general contractor for the construction of the Westminster sanctuary. He served as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 392. Floyd's greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and friends at the Beach House (Starboard Bow) in Emerald Isle which he built in 1970. Neighbors and friends looked forward to July 4th and his patriotic presentations – "Yankee Doodle Dandy, Paul Revere, Ben Franklin, and Sponge Bob." He was a true American patriot and celebrated all things that supported the Constitution and "our great country." He was a long time member of the KAM Flying Club in Kinston, flying the model airplanes that he built and sharing time and "stories" with the group. His granddaughters, who he called Sam 1, Sam 2, Sam 3, Sam 4, and Sam 5 were the lights of his life and he was always pulling surprises on them. We will cherish his memories and the fun times we all shared. The family expresses their appreciation and gratitude to his caregivers, Antonette, Kenya and Valarie, who enabled him to spend his last days at home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Westminster on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Dena White officiating. A reception/visitation will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers memorials may be to Westminster United Methodist Church, 1001 Westminster Lane, Kinston, NC 28504 or Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staton Island, NY 10306. Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 14, 2020