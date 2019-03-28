KINSTON - Floyd J. Black, 62, of 506 Chestnut St., died Sunday, March 25, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Queen Chapel AME Zion Church in Dover. Burial will be Monday, April 1, in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Kinston. Viewing will be Friday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019