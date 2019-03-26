SNOW HILL - Mr. Floyd Preston Tyndall, 84, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. A native of Greene County, he was born February 7, 1935, the son of Roy Lemuel and Daisy Harrison Tyndall. Floyd was a veteran of the US Army and a retired mechanic. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Jean Tyndall Smith, Jesse Tyndall, Charles Tyndall, Kenneth Buck Tyndall, Cleveland Tyndall and Melton Tyndall. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faye Brann Tyndall; sons, Robert Tyndall of Snow Hill and Jimmy Tyndall and wife Amy, of Goldsboro; grandson, Robert A. Tyndall of Wilson; step-grandson, Alex Stroud of Goldsboro; great-grandson, Carter Tyndall; and sisters, Geneva Moore of Vanceboro, Carolyn Barrow of La Grange, and Catherine Adams and husband Hugh, of Kinston. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, March 26, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Rusty Conyers officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday following the service and other times at the residence. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019