DOVER - Floyd "Woody" Woodrow Taylor Jr., 65, of Dover, peacefully faded out of this life and slipped into Heaven on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with visitation to follow the service with Rev. Clint White officiating.
Woody was a loving husband of 41 1/2 years, a father and a brother and will be truly missed.
Woody worked at Cherry Point Marine Corp Air Station for over 35 years. He loved cars, computers, gardening, cooking, drag racing, building things from scratch and could fix anything mechanical. He was a great friend, one of the most honest, hardworking men that you would ever meet.
He is survived by his wife of 41 1/2 years, Ann Croom Taylor; daughter, Nicole Taylor and fiancé Michael Williams; brother, Jeffrey Allen Taylor and wife Nancy; sister, Janis Taylor Tucker and husband Eddie and many special family and friends.
Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his parents Jane Connor Taylor and Floyd Taylor Sr.; brother, Samuel Bruce Taylor; "special grand puppy" Blayde Taylor.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Published in Free Press on June 22, 2019