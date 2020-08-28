Forest Lee Mobley, 70, of Chinquapin, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at his home.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Devotional Gardens in Warsaw.

He is survived by his wife, Lillie Jean Carter Mobley of Chinquapin; son, Clifford (Cliff) Mobley of Chinquapin; daughters, Monica Mobley Reed of Willard and Lana Mobley Matthews of Chinquapin; sister, Judy Mobley Herring of Rose Hill; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.



