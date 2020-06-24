SEVEN SPRINGS - Forest Irvin Rouse Jr., 78, of Seven Springs, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Rouse; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Rouse.
Forrest is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Rouse Hinson and Shannon Rouse-Ruiz; grandchildren, Kristin Miller and husband Jonathan; Shane Williams and wife Alaina; Amber Rouse, Christian Ruiz and girlfriend Laken Stotler and Jordan Ruiz; great-grandchildren, Jr. Nieves, Adam Rouse, Gabriel Nieves, Hayden Rose Williams, and John Asher Miller; brothers, Willie Rouse, David Rouse, Spot Rouse, Bob Rouse; sisters, Edna Smith and Ellie Latimer.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Kinston.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 24, 2020.