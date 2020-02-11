May 5, 1947 – February 8, 2020
LA GRANGE – Frances Dail Ipock, 72, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1947, to the late Dawson and Joyce Dail. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her brother, Dawson "Sam" Dail, Jr. Frances is survived by her daughters, Brandi Stallings and husband Paul, of Kinston, Bridget Birdsong and husband Brandon, of La Grange, Kelly Jones of Kinston, Tracey Jones of Kinston; son, Dawson Ipock of New Bern; 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Zilphia Stroud and husband Charlie, of Clayton; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Rouse Funeral Home in La Grange with Bishop Danny Koonce officiating. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.rousefh.com Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 11, 2020