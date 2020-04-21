|
KINSTON – Frances Dail Johnson Sutton, 84, peacefully went to her heavenly home on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Lenoir Assisted Living, Pink Hill. A private burial will be held for the family. Frances was born in Lenoir County, NC to the late Johnny and Letha Dail. She enjoyed working with Barnet Southern of Kinston, NC and retired with 25 years of service. She was involved in the community and Northwest Christian Church that she loved dearly. She served as secretary of the church and helped prepare meals for the community. She had an undying love for animals and could never turn one away. Frances was a loving mother, sister, and aunt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sutton. Her loving memory will be cherished by her sons, Eric Johnson and John Johnson; grandchildren, Ashlee Farthing, Dillon Johnson and wife Joselyn; four great-grandchildren; beloved sister, Peggy Stroud; a niece, Melonia Garris; and special cousins. The family would like to thank Lenoir Assisted Living employees and Hospice Nurse Amy for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lenoir County SPCA, 2455 Rouse Rd., Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020