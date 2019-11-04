Frances "Teena" Williams, longtime Kinston resident and owner of Right Angle Frame Shop, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Hilton Head, SC. Teena succumbed to a battle with a lengthy illness with her son, Colin Ocello and daughter-in-law, Tara at her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Vernon and Frances Wilkerson; and daughter, Emily Frances Ocello. She is survived by her son, John Colin Ocello and wife Tara, of Hilton Head, SC; along with stepson, Trey Williams of Raleigh. Also surviving, are four grandchildren, Kendall, Jacob, Lauren and Charley Ocello of Hilton Head. Teena attended First Presbyterian Church in Kinston. She was an avid dog lover and fan of Lenoir County SCPA. A private celebration of life will be scheduled with family and friends at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers and condolences, donations be made to Lenoir County SPCA, 2455 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504.
Published in Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019