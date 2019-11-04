Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances "Teena" Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances "Teena" Williams, longtime Kinston resident and owner of Right Angle Frame Shop, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Hilton Head, SC. Teena succumbed to a battle with a lengthy illness with her son, Colin Ocello and daughter-in-law, Tara at her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Vernon and Frances Wilkerson; and daughter, Emily Frances Ocello. She is survived by her son, John Colin Ocello and wife Tara, of Hilton Head, SC; along with stepson, Trey Williams of Raleigh. Also surviving, are four grandchildren, Kendall, Jacob, Lauren and Charley Ocello of Hilton Head. Teena attended First Presbyterian Church in Kinston. She was an avid dog lover and fan of Lenoir County SCPA. A private celebration of life will be scheduled with family and friends at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers and condolences, donations be made to Lenoir County SPCA, 2455 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504.

Frances "Teena" Williams, longtime Kinston resident and owner of Right Angle Frame Shop, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Hilton Head, SC. Teena succumbed to a battle with a lengthy illness with her son, Colin Ocello and daughter-in-law, Tara at her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Vernon and Frances Wilkerson; and daughter, Emily Frances Ocello. She is survived by her son, John Colin Ocello and wife Tara, of Hilton Head, SC; along with stepson, Trey Williams of Raleigh. Also surviving, are four grandchildren, Kendall, Jacob, Lauren and Charley Ocello of Hilton Head. Teena attended First Presbyterian Church in Kinston. She was an avid dog lover and fan of Lenoir County SCPA. A private celebration of life will be scheduled with family and friends at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers and condolences, donations be made to Lenoir County SPCA, 2455 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Published in Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close