FORT BARNWELL - Frances Tyndall Kilpatrick, 81, of Fort Barnwell, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019. She was a longtime member of Fort Barnwell Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, directed the Children's Bell Choir and served as the director of Vacation Bible School for a number of years. She enjoyed serving as a volunteer at CarolinaEast Medical Center for more than 25 years. She loved traveling, working in her garden, cooking for her family, painting, crabbing, fishing, knitting and crocheting; but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Kilpatrick; three children, Frank Kilpatrick (Mable), Jack Kilpatrick (Connie), and Barbara Milligan (Greg); brother, Edward "Buddy" Tyndall (Phyllis); grandchildren, Lindsay Harrell (Charlie), John Kilpatrick (Rachel), Lauren Calmes (Josh), Joshua Kilpatrick, Clint Milligan, and Kayla Milligan; as well as two great grandchildren, Caleb and Charlotte Harrell. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, August 3rd at Fort Barnwell Baptist Church, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Reese Blanchett and the Rev. Bryan Ipock officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service in the church cemetery. Friends may also visit with the family at other times at the Kilpatrick home. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made in her name to Fort Barnwell Baptist Church, 9335 HWY 55 West, Dover, NC 28526. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.