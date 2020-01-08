Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances W. Skinner. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Funeral service 6:00 PM Ormondsville OFWB Church Committal 11:00 AM Maury Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

MAURY - Mrs. Frances Wood Skinner, age 90, passed away Monday evening, January 6, 2020. A native of Greene County, she was born August 18, 1929, the daughter of Virley and Thelma Byrd Wood. A longtime resident of the Maury Community, she was well known for her great cooking especially her chicken salad and chocolate pies. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family and was particularly fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she cherished a close relationship with them. She followed collegiate sports closely and was an avid Wake Forest fan. A lifetime member of Ormondsville Original Free Will Baptist Church, she sang in the choir and was active in the lady's auxiliary. Mrs. Skinner was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Doc Allen Skinner; and siblings, Sally Irene Wood Heath, Athleen Wood Meeks, Ethel Ruth Wood Tripp, Hattie Lillian Wood Shackelford, Eula "Sue" Wood Beddard, Guy Eugene Wood, Hubert Wood, George Douglas "Toby" Wood, Harrison Lee "Shorty" Wood, and Virley R. "Jack" Wood, Jr. Her surviving family includes her son, Ronnie Skinner (Gwen) of Snow Hill; daughter, Christy Skinner Ham (Gary Mills) of Greenville; grandchildren, Melanie S. Dyer (Mason), Justin Skinner (Lesley), Corey Skinner (Sarah), and Brandon Ham; step-grandchild, Misty Mills-Marston; great-grandchildren, Landon, Owen, Coley, Ashton, Sally Frances, and Salter Frances; and step-great-grandchild, Mazzy. Funeral services will be held at 6 PM Thursday, January 9th at Ormondsville OFWB Church with visitation to follow. Committal services will be at 11 AM Friday, January 10th at the Maury Cemetery. At times other than Thursday evening, the family will be at the home of Mason and Melanie Dyer, 303 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Ormondsville OFWB Church, c/o Raymond



