Francis BeamFrancis Martin "Marty" Beam Jr., 72, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Kinston with a reception to follow. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.Marty was born and raised in Kinston, graduating from Grainger High School in 1965. He was especially proud of earning the honor of Eagle Scout in 1963. He graduated from NC State University in 1969 and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. After college, he worked in manufacturing in Northern California and Colorado. In 1975 he moved back to Kinston to work in the family's insurance business started by his grandfather. He was President of WA Moore Insurance until he retired this July.Marty was a very active member of the Kinston community, serving as a City Councilman, president of the Airport Commission, and president of the Rotary Club , where he was named a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the vestry of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, was a member of the local advisory board for Wachovia Bank and a member of the Union Bank Board of Directors. He served as president of the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina from 1995-1996 and was on the board of Discovery Insurance Company. He served as president of the Kinston Country Club and the Dunes Club at Atlantic Beach. After moving to Atlantic Beach in 2007, he was active on the Board of Directors at the Broad Street Clinic, a non-profit medical clinic serving the uninsured.Affectionately known as "Boomer" by many of his friends and by his grandchildren, Marty loved playing golf and gin rummy with his friends, traveling with his family, fishing and reading. He enjoyed talking about history and threw a great party. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and generous friend.He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Martha Barnes Beam of the home; daughter, Mary Margaret Godier and husband Sean of Wilmington; sons, Francis Martin Beam III (Buck) and wife Caroline of Wrightsville Beach and Clifford M. Harrell III and wife Liz of Raleigh; brother, William M. Beam (Bill) and wife Anne of Wilmington; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mark and Mary Anne Schiller of Chocowinity; and grandchildren, Winn, Mercer, Beau, Wayland, Birdie and Mac.He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Winn and Francis Beam.The family would especially like to thank Dr. Mary Katherine Lawrence for her friendship and compassionate care.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Broad Street Clinic at 534 N 35th St. K, Morehead City, NC28557.

