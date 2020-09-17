1/
Francisco Flores Venegas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francisco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisco Flores Venegas of Seven Springs died Sept. 14, 2020.
Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at Iglesia Aliento de Vida, Seven Springs. Interment will follow in Flores Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 from 6-8 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Perla Johan Valdez Salas; and children, Yesenia Flores, Rebecca Flores, Mesenda Flores, Joel Arturo Flores, Dani Castro Flores, Eric Flores, and Sabrina Flores.
Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ROUSE FUNERAL HOME
108 N. Caswell St.
La Grange, NC 28551-1725
(252) 566-3116
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved