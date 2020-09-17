Francisco Flores Venegas of Seven Springs died Sept. 14, 2020.

Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at Iglesia Aliento de Vida, Seven Springs. Interment will follow in Flores Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 from 6-8 p.m.

He is survived by his wife, Perla Johan Valdez Salas; and children, Yesenia Flores, Rebecca Flores, Mesenda Flores, Joel Arturo Flores, Dani Castro Flores, Eric Flores, and Sabrina Flores.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



