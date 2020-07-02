August 28, 1969 – June 25, 2020
GOLDSBORO - Frank Braxton Reeves, 50, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Braxton was born August 28, 1969 in Scotland County to Gail Howell Sims and John F. Reeves, III.
Nothing was better to Braxton than being outdoors. An avid fisherman and hunter, his happiest moments were spent on the water and in the woods. On the water nothing pleased Braxton more than catching a killer wave or a tournament worthy fish. Even a nibble on his line would bring a smile to his face.
Braxton loved his time spent in nature, whether it be the thrill of the hunt for a prized trophy buck, or the joy of one of his beloved dogs retrieving a felled duck. Throughout his life, Braxton's Chesapeake Bay Retrievers were like the children he never had.
After college, Braxton spent his time working in construction. From framing and finishing to granite work and boat building, Braxton had an eye for precision and a skill matched by few.
Braxton was a prize-winning artist, earning Gold Keys for his paintings, and the admiration of many for his detailed sketches and ability to build anything, simply from his own imagination.
Loved by his peers, many have said Braxton had a beautiful, sensitive soul and was a kind friend. They have also described him as genuine, talented, creative, and a great man. One person recently commented, "Another great guy gone too soon." He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
A service for immediate family only will take place, and a separate celebration to remember Braxton's life will be held tentatively Friday, August 28th-Braxton's birthday!
Braxton is preceded in death by his grandfather, John Fuller Reeves, Jr.; grandmothers, Mildred Walker and Irene Howell; and brother, Sean Webb. In addition to his parents, Braxton is survived by his grandfather, Gordon Reece Howell Jr. of Goldsboro; siblings, Terrie Reeves of Charlotte, Adriane Reeves-Burke of Greensboro, John Fuller Reeves, IV (Nici) of Midlothian, VA, and Robert Reeves (Dori) of Wendell; nieces, Chelsea, Braxton, Belle, Justice, Riley, and Sanai; nephews, Conner, Dylan, Fuller V, and Jakob; great-nephews, Quintin, Jaxon, Ezra, and Oakley. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Richard Reeves (Laurie), Jerry Howell, Sr. (Susie and family), Joseph Howell (and family), Valentine Howell-Melton (Larry and family), and David Howell; and stepmother, Anita Reeves.
