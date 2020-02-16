Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank "Butch" Bedient. View Sign Service Information Rowe Funeral Home and Crematory - Grand Rapids 510 NW First Avenue Grand Rapids , MN 55744 (218)-326-6505 Visitation 12:00 PM St. Augustine's Catholic Church 601 NW 2nd Street Cohasset , MN View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Augustine's Catholic Church 601 NW 2nd Street Cohasset , MN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRAND RAPIDS, MN - Frank "Butch" Bedient, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth, MN, with family surrounding him. Butch will be remembered as a loving and deeply loved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle. Family was first for him and he had many friends. His humor and hugs will be missed, as well as his peanut brittle. Every year he would give as many bags of his homemade peanut brittle as he could make. Last year he made 1500 bags! He was known as "that peanut brittle guy!" Butch was born in 1941 in York, Nebraska to Glenn and Marjorie Bedient. He grew up and attended school in York, NE. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army for 6 years. Butch was united in marriage to Nancy Haberman on October 9, 1965 in York, NE. Butch and Nancy lived in Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, and Kinston, NC. Butch owned and operated the Big Blue Farm and Home Store in Kinston, NC. Butch was united in marriage to Diane Elfmann on March 3, 1994 in Kinston, NC. After his retirement in 2007, Butch and Diane moved to Grand Rapids, MN where they lived on Deer Lake. Butch enjoyed golfing, bowling, volunteering at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital and delivering groceries for Cub Foods. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife Nancy in 1992; brother, Dick (Kathleen "Kappy") Bedient; sisters, Jean Moline, Maribel "Febe" (Ralph Huston), and Phyllis Bedient; niece Glenda Hauser; and great-nephew, Lance Cpl. Hunter Hogan. Butch is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diane; daughters, Holly Walsh and Liza Wishard; sister, Betty (James) Hogan; brother-in-law, Roger Moline; sister-in-law, Heather (Steve) Schnitzer; grandchildren, Taylor Walsh, Lily and Jean-Luc Wishard; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Cohasset, MN followed by the 1:00 PM Memorial Service. Father Jerry Weiss will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, York, NE at a later date. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit

