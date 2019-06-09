Frank Lucas Sr., 88, formerly of La Grange, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Alaris Health Care Center in Cedar Grove, N.J.
A public viewing will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Saint Luke AME Church, 146 Clinton Avenue, Newark, N.J. Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 10, 2019, at Saint Luke AME Church. A public viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange. Interment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4488 US-70 East, Kinston.
Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange and Cotton Funeral Home Services, Newark, N.J.
