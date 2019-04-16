KINSTON – Frank "Micky" McAllister, 82, of 511 N. Queen St., died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lenoir UNC Health Care. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Jean Frazier-McAllister of the home. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019