Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Rouse Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wharton Funeral Home 22171 Wharton Rd Accomac , VA 23301 (757)-787-1024 Graveside service 12:00 PM Shields Family Cemetery Wachapreague , VA View Map Interment Following Services Shields Family Cemetery Wachapreague , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WALDORF, Md. - Frank Rouse, Jr was born to Frank Rouse, Sr. and the late Laura Mae Lawson Rouse on February 2, 1947, in the Georgetown Community of Kinston, N.C. Frank Jr was the first of 10 children born to this union. Frank Jr passed away on May 14, 2020 at his home in Waldorf, Md.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Shields Rouse, his son Shawn Jamal Rouse (Sharron) and granddaughter Kyla; his father Frank Rouse, Sr., his siblings Virgil Joe (Pete) Rouse, Marvin Earl (Marv) Rouse, Sr. (Brenda), Veronica Rouse Starr (Kenneth), Audrey Rouse Nobles (Levone), Ellen Carol Rouse Rodriguez, Jennifer Rouse Henderson (Franklin), Karl Herman Rouse, Anthony Jerome Rouse and Paula Laverne Rouse. In addition to his immediate family, he will be mourned and remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of life-long friends.

After graduation in 1965 from Adkin Senior High School and a short visit with relatives in New York, Frank Jr was drafted into the U.S.

Frank Jr was the leader and a role model for his brothers and sisters. Being the eldest, he was often called upon to take care of a very rowdy bunch. Frank Jr was aided in these efforts by his brothers Pete and Marv, who adored him and growing up these three were joined at the hip, supporting each other through the hard times and enjoying the good times. Frank Jr was full of laughter and was good humored throughout his life. While growing up in Georgetown and Kinston, Frank Jr had many, many friends who he respected and looked up to and these friends helped to shape the man he was to become. Frank Jr was a nice, soft spoken kindly man and held very deep religious convictions, was a devoted church going man and also served as deacon. Frank Jr enjoyed sports and excelled in baseball as a 3rd baseman. Frank Jr was dearly loved and will be truly missed.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 12 Noon with interment immediately following in the Shields Family Cemetery in Wachapreague, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to



WALDORF, Md. - Frank Rouse, Jr was born to Frank Rouse, Sr. and the late Laura Mae Lawson Rouse on February 2, 1947, in the Georgetown Community of Kinston, N.C. Frank Jr was the first of 10 children born to this union. Frank Jr passed away on May 14, 2020 at his home in Waldorf, Md.He is survived by his wife, Janice Shields Rouse, his son Shawn Jamal Rouse (Sharron) and granddaughter Kyla; his father Frank Rouse, Sr., his siblings Virgil Joe (Pete) Rouse, Marvin Earl (Marv) Rouse, Sr. (Brenda), Veronica Rouse Starr (Kenneth), Audrey Rouse Nobles (Levone), Ellen Carol Rouse Rodriguez, Jennifer Rouse Henderson (Franklin), Karl Herman Rouse, Anthony Jerome Rouse and Paula Laverne Rouse. In addition to his immediate family, he will be mourned and remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of life-long friends.After graduation in 1965 from Adkin Senior High School and a short visit with relatives in New York, Frank Jr was drafted into the U.S. Army . Frank Jr served honorably and was discharged in 1968 and then pursued his future in Washington, D.C. He was employed for many years with the Department of the Treasury and retired in April 2006.Frank Jr was the leader and a role model for his brothers and sisters. Being the eldest, he was often called upon to take care of a very rowdy bunch. Frank Jr was aided in these efforts by his brothers Pete and Marv, who adored him and growing up these three were joined at the hip, supporting each other through the hard times and enjoying the good times. Frank Jr was full of laughter and was good humored throughout his life. While growing up in Georgetown and Kinston, Frank Jr had many, many friends who he respected and looked up to and these friends helped to shape the man he was to become. Frank Jr was a nice, soft spoken kindly man and held very deep religious convictions, was a devoted church going man and also served as deacon. Frank Jr enjoyed sports and excelled in baseball as a 3rd baseman. Frank Jr was dearly loved and will be truly missed.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 12 Noon with interment immediately following in the Shields Family Cemetery in Wachapreague, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Smith Chapel Free Will Baptist Church c/o Mrs. Audrey Rouse Nobles, 2574 Southwood Road, Kinston, NC 28501. Burial arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, 22177 Wharton Road, Accomac, VA 23301. Condolences may be sent to the Rouse Family, 508 Linden Avenue, Kinston N.C. 28501. Published in Free Press on May 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close