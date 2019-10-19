KINSTON - Frank Sugg Hill, 89, of Kinston passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at home. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Frank Albert Hill and Betty Jane Sugg, wife Mae Carol Shackelford Hill and son Ricky Hill. Frank was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather and brother. He worked for the Kinston Free Press for 26 years and retired from Firestone Tire after 15 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and flower garden and his special yellow rose was his wife of 66 years.
Frank is survived by his daughter Gloria Bradshaw, son Tony Hill and wife Dianne, grandchildren Adam Bradshaw and wife Quiana, Erik Bradshaw and wife Erica, Tony Hill, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Donnie Keith Hill, Keith Hill and wife Nohemy, Phill Batts, Ernest Batts, Latonya Batts and Nicole Suggs and sister Margaret Heath.
Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1:00pm-2:00pm with funeral held at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 19, 2019