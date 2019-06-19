Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Dean Lanier. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Franklin Dean Lanier, 26, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was employed by Goldsboro Milling Company as a farm manager. Frankie loved farming, old cars and motors and he loved to cook. One of his favorite things was to cook with Mr. David Mooring of North Lenoir High School. He loved family gatherings, children and passionately loved his pets Hugo and Bella. Frankie spoke Spanish fluently and knew just about every question you could ask him about American History. To know Frankie was to know his huge personality, loving and giving heart and his willingness to help anyone in need. Many times, as a child, Frankie would get into trouble for giving away things to friends who had less than him. Frankie was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and FFA member. He played many sports and participated in many other events across the state. Frankie is survived by his mother, Jada Gilbert of Grifton and father, Greg Lanier of Durham; grandparents Pat and Kendall Hill of Grifton; aunt and uncle Shari and Jeff Johnson; cousins Bobbi Ann Colie and Kelly Paige Futrell all of Kinston; special cousin Neil Colie, who worked tirelessly to help during this difficult time; special friend Yesenia Jaimes and beloved pet Bella. A memorial service was held Monday, June 10, 2019 at Sharon United Methodist Church. I know it's beautiful there, Frankie, we will see you soon. Online condolences may be sent to

