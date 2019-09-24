Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Fields Oliver. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Mewborn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

LA GRANGE - Franklin Fields Oliver of Jason, NC passed away September 22, 2019 on his 90th birthday. Frank was born on September 22, 1929 to the late Joseph Elijah and Julia Fields Oliver in Johnston County, NC. Frank was preceded in death earlier this year by his wife Marjorie Sutton Oliver after celebrating 67 years of marriage. Together, they enjoyed a life living on the farm and fishing at the coast, with many trips in between to the mountains of North Carolina - which they loved.

Following graduation from New Hope High School, Frank served in the United States Army from 1948-1955 as Sergeant First Class. After receiving his Honorable Discharge from the Army, he began his civilian career as a Maintenance Engineer at Wayne County Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro. After 10 years, Frank shifted his career to manage the family farms in Greene and Lenoir counties. During this time, Frank enjoyed his passions of hunting and fishing while also raising a family of three active boys. Frank continued a busy farm life until his retirement where he then enjoyed a life of fishing, watching UNC sports and watching his grandchildren play sports.

A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Mewborn Cemetery, in the Jason Community with Scott Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home.

Frank is survived by his three sons, Hal Oliver and wife Wendy of Jason, Greg Oliver and wife Donna of Wilson, and Derek Oliver and wife Angel of Snow Hill; 5 grandchildren, Leslie Wilson and husband Jeffrey of Jason, Brittany Oliver of Jason, Drew Oliver of Wilson, Tori Oliver of Wilson, and Austin Oliver of Snow Hill; 1 great grandchild, Fields Wilson of Jason; extended family members Tracy and Chelsey Edmundson of Jason; several special nieces and nephews, a special caregiver Maxine Hill of Jason, and his faithful companion "Rocky".

In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brother Roy Oliver and sisters Catherine Thompson and Joyce Wood.

Frank was a long-time active member of the Jason Fire Department serving as Fire Chief for several years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jason Fire Department – care of Eddie Gray, 7817 Highway 903 South, La Grange, 28551.

