Frederick Harris
Frederick Harris, 68, of 1224 Ferndale Lane, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jessie Freeman and Hannah Mae Harris.
He is survived by one daughter, Latrice Green (Charles) of Elgin, SC; one granddaughter, Christine Capers of Elgin, SC; Step-mother, Mae C. King of Kinston; one brother, Clifton Harris (Betty) of Oxon Hill, MD; five sisters, Beatrice King (Charlie) of Kinston, Jean C McQueen of Bear, DE, Cynthia J. Freeman of Middletown, DE, Vickie P. Freeman King (Ellis) of Kinston, Cassandra P. Freeman of Durham; five nieces, Shernice Freeman, Tereva Hall, LaShawn Harris, Morgan McQueen, Linda Lofton; eight nephews, Terrell Sander, Reginald Harris, Maurice Freeman, Quintrell Freeman, Deahr Freeman, Victor Freeman; 13 great-nieces, 12 great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friend, Sadie William.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 4 pm - 6 pm at Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel. Service will be Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 pm at River of Life Christian Center.
Arrangements made with R. Swinson Funeral Services.


Published in Free Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
(252) 527-3779
