Or Copy this URL to Share

KINSTON - Fredrick Shackleford, 74, of Kinston died July 16, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mills Memorial Gardens, Kinston.

Survivors include wife and children.

Arrangements by Mills Funeral Home, Kinston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store