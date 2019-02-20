KINSTON - Gail Faye Wilkins Smith, 77, of Kinston passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Mary Mildred Lillie Wilkins; daughter Claudia Faye Smith; sister Claudette Daughety; and brother, Dennis Franklin. Gail was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was a co-owner of Smith & Barrow Café along with her husband of 58 years, George. Gail was a devoted nurse at Caswell Center, having retired after 34 years of service. After retirement, she continued her nursing career at Skill Creations for another 20 years. She was a faithful member of Wheat Swamp Christian Church. Survivors include her husband, George James Smith, Jr; son George James Smith III; daughters Mary Smith and Norma Smith of Kinston; granddaughter Jenna Smith and friend Tripp Dozier, of Kinston; sister Carole W. King of LaGrange; nieces Wanda Brinson and husband Anthony, of La Grange, their children, Brandon Rouse and wife Tonya and their children, Noah and Ava Grace Rouse of Kinston; nephews, Gilbert Perry and wife Toni, their daughter Ashley Perry of Denver, NC, Danny Daughety and wife Jenny, their daughter Lilli of Kinston and Zachary Franklin of Goldsboro. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Wheat Swamp Christian Church on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastors Hank Jarman, David Cauley and Allen Ham officiating.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Faye Wilkins Smith.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Published in Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019