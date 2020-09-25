Garfield Moore Jr., 71, of Kinston, NC was born Oct. 1, 1948, and passed Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Garfield Sr. and Mary Moore; his brother, William Earl Moore Sr.; and sisters, Margaret Franklin and Mattie Sutton.

Garfield Moore Jr. is survived by his three sons, Tyrone Moore(Rafael) of Hamden, CT, Virgil Moore Sr.(Detria) of Lynchburg, VA, Victor Moore(Latonya) of Murfreesboro, TN; two daughters, April Moore of Kinston, NC and Charity Moore of West Haven, CT; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Virgil II, Victoria Gabrielle, Dania, Ramya, and Levi; three sisters Addie M. Swinson of Richmond, VA, Grace L. Edwards of Kinston, NC and Mary Smith of Oxon-Hill, MD and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, graveside at Faith Hope Temple Memorial Gardens on Dixon Farm Rd. in Hookerton, NC. There will be no repass.

Arrangements by R. Swinson Funeral Service, Kinston.



