DOVER, NJ - Gary Louis Nobles, 60, of Dover, NJ, passed away, Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was a graduate of Kinston High School, Class of 1977. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at12:00 noon, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 801 E. Gordon St., Kinston, NC. Gary is survived by his wife Celeste, and son, Jermaine; sisters, Margaretta Hickman of San Diego, CA, Patricia Nobles of Summerfield, FL, Mary Nobles-Jackson (Marvin) of Richmond, VA; brothers, Dalton Simmons (Ruby) of Plainfield, NJ, Wilbert (Ionia) of Morristown, NJ, James (Cynthia) of Tobyhanna, PA, Alvin (Alice) of Randolph, NJ; and other relatives and friends.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019