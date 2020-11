Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Paul Charles Wruck, 77, of Goldsboro, died Nov. 7, 2020.

No formal services will be held.

Gary is survived by his wife, Charolette Carey Wruck and sons, Fred Eugene Wruck and David Reginal Allen Wruck.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store