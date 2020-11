KINSTON - Genesis Soriano - Coreas, daughter of Fidel Soriano and Maria Eva Coreas, died on November 9, 2020.Funeral service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Burial will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park.Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com