SNOW HILL - Rev. Dr. George A. Streeter Sr., 80, died, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Love Temple in Goldsboro. Visitation will be held Friday from 6 -8 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Holy Church in Snow Hill. Interment will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019