George Earl Koonce, 79 of Trenton passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Council Bryant Koonce, Jr. and Frances Eubanks Koonce.
George was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was the owner/President of North Carolina Eel Farm, Down East Rent A John and Blue Miracle Chemical Company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He will be truly missed and was loved by all, he never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his son, John Koonce, daughters; Wendy Morton, husband Timmy, Tammie Melton; grandchildren, Cameron Hill, wife Victoria; Ryan Hill, wife Courtney; Garrett Jenkins, and sister Kay King, husband Ellis.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Garner Funeral Home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Foster officiating. Burial to follow at Trenton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the N.C. Wildlife Endowment Fund in his name, 1702 Mail Center, Raleigh, NC 27699
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 12 to Feb. 11, 2020