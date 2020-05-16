George Linwood "Don" Batts

  • "Deepest Sympathy and Prayers for the family. May the Lord..."
    - Lorie "Wee" Burrell-Jones
George Linwood "Don" Batts, 63, of Kinston, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.
A public viewing will be conducted on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange.
Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at noon in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel followed by a second viewing. Interment will follow in the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 295 West James Street, La Grange.
Family members and friends will assemble at the residence of Mary Batts, 1468 Lyle Road, Kinston, at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession.
The family members and friends will be observing the COVID-19 Governor's Mandates of face masks and social distancing.
Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in La Grange.
Published in Free Press on May 16, 2020
