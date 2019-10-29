|
KINSTON – George Neil Smitherman, 76, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Signature Healthcare. A memorial service will be conducted Thursday at 7p.m. in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kevin Woolard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. George was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Smitherman; parents, Arthur and Pat Smitherman; brother, Freddie Smitherman; and a sister, Glenda Wall. He is survived by his wife, Hilda Smitherman; sister, Peggy Moore of Siloam and husband Donnie; grandchildren, Bailey and Cooper Tilghman; a number of nieces and nephews; and special people, Ben and Shawn Tilghman and Larry and Polly Masencup. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grifton FWB Church Building Fund, 674 Wall St, Grifton, NC 28530. Online condolences may be expressed at edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 29, 2019