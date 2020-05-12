George Washington Mumford (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "We are so sorry for your loss! George was a pleasure to..."
    - Mack and Brenda Blomefield
  • "I have always respected Mr George. He was a fine Christian..."
    - Linda Harper
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with your family."
    - Dennis and Janet Smith
  • "Sorry to hear the passing of your Daddy"
  • "Mr. Mumford was a fine man who was well thought of by all..."
    - Morris Lee
Service Information
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-2124
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON - George Washington Mumford, 88, of Kinston, NC passed away on Sunday Morning, May 10, 2020. He was born on July 04, 1931, in Pitt County, son of the late Ernest and Sybil Phillips Mumford.
In 1949, he married the love of his life, Vivian Hobgood, of Farmville, NC. He retired from the Keebler Company. He loved his family, was a long time member and Deacon of Grace Baptist Church, loved Baseball and Golf, and never met a stranger, whom he loved to reminisce and talk about the past.
He is survived by his children, Linda Dawson, Connie Herring (Harold), Georgie Sasser all of Kinston. Grandchildren, Reid Sasser (Michele) of Kinston, Brooks Sasser (Nikki) of LaGrange, and Jason Dail (Donna) of Wilmington. Great Grandchildren, Madelyn Sasser, Sydney Sasser, Mason Sasser, Kyleigh Sasser, Hickson Sasser, Olivia Dail and Luke Dail. Special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin, Tom, David, Herman, Edward and Larry, son-in-law, Allen Sasser.
There will be a private graveside service due to COVID-19. Service will be officiated by Dr. Bill Bradley, Pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Kinston, NC.
The family would like to thank the family of Grace Baptist Church, Dr. Pardeep Arumugham, and all of his friends and neighbors who shared their love and time.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on May 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.