Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Graveside service Private To be announced at a later date

KINSTON - George Washington Mumford, 88, of Kinston, NC passed away on Sunday Morning, May 10, 2020. He was born on July 04, 1931, in Pitt County, son of the late Ernest and Sybil Phillips Mumford.

In 1949, he married the love of his life, Vivian Hobgood, of Farmville, NC. He retired from the Keebler Company. He loved his family, was a long time member and Deacon of Grace Baptist Church, loved Baseball and Golf, and never met a stranger, whom he loved to reminisce and talk about the past.

He is survived by his children, Linda Dawson, Connie Herring (Harold), Georgie Sasser all of Kinston. Grandchildren, Reid Sasser (Michele) of Kinston, Brooks Sasser (Nikki) of LaGrange, and Jason Dail (Donna) of Wilmington. Great Grandchildren, Madelyn Sasser, Sydney Sasser, Mason Sasser, Kyleigh Sasser, Hickson Sasser, Olivia Dail and Luke Dail. Special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin, Tom, David, Herman, Edward and Larry, son-in-law, Allen Sasser.

There will be a private graveside service due to COVID-19. Service will be officiated by Dr. Bill Bradley, Pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Kinston, NC.

The family would like to thank the family of Grace Baptist Church, Dr. Pardeep Arumugham, and all of his friends and neighbors who shared their love and time.

Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

