Georgia Marie Dudley Chapman

Obituary

HOLBROOK, NY - Georgia Marie Dudley Chapman, 77, formerly of Kinston, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday. She is survived by her husband, Ernest Chapman. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
Funeral Home Details
Published in Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
