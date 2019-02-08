HOLBROOK, NY - Georgia Marie Dudley Chapman, 77, formerly of Kinston, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday. She is survived by her husband, Ernest Chapman. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019