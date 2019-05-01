Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the home Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the home Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home Service 7:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home Interment 11:00 AM Seven Springs Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

February 12, 1944-April 29, 2019

MACCLESFIELD - Gerald Jackson, 75, passed away in the early hours of Monday, April 29, 2019. Gerald was born in Wayne County to the late Daniel Major Jackson and Frances Willard Outlaw Jackson on February 12, 1944. A man of great integrity, Gerald was well respected and loved by those he came in contact with. He firmly believed in the founding principles of our nation and was a true American. Gerald was always one to tell it like it was, but did all things in love, with your best interest at heart. His generosity knew no bounds, but rarely did anyone know of his giving. He gave quietly and humbly, keeping in mind the motto of Matthew 6:3, "When you do merciful deeds, don't let your left hand know what your right hand does." Gerald loved to travel. He and his wife, Mary Grace, would pack up the RV and head out of town at the drop of a hat. The two camped many a night across the United States. Their travels led them outside of the country to places as far away as Australia. Though he was a world traveler, he never left his roots. You could take Gerald out of the farm, but couldn't take the farm out of Gerald. He was passionate about tending his land and caring for every detail. He took pride in farming from plant to harvest. However, when the opportunity arose, you'd likely find Gerald heading out to fish, brim buster in hand. Though he enjoyed his retirement to the fullest, Gerald's years of work were never forgotten. An outstanding work ethic and an inner drive for success led Gerald to pursue goals and heights reached by few. After many years in wholesale, Gerald seized the chance to become owner and operator in the Piggly Wiggly franchise. With locations in Ahoskie, Farmville, Grifton, Pinetops, Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, and Wilson, Gerald was always on the move. He was dedicated, diligent, and determined in all he did. Though Gerald was proud of his many accomplishments, his greatest by far were his children. Ever the loving father, he was the best provider. Sheila and Allen were his pride and joy, and his grandchildren were the apples of his eye. He was the perfect companion and friend for his wife, Mary Grace. They shared the same interests, especially when it came to travel and music. So much in fact, that they traveled together to Las Vegas to be married by Elvis at the Hitching Post. A service to honor and remember Gerald's life will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Seven Springs Cemetery. Gerald is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Grace Skinner Jackson; a daughter, Sheila Jackson Waller and husband, Joseph Dale Waller; a son, Allen Gerald Jackson and wife, Sheila Lewis Jackson; and three bonus daughters, Michelle Kirby and husband Joey, Andrea Fields Snead and husband Sammy, and Georgia Tingen and husband Johnny Cribb; two sisters, Virginia Hardy and husband Frazier, and Bertha Ellen Mallard; two brothers, Woodard Jackson and wife Judy, and Don Jackson and wife Lynne; six grandchildren, Allison Jackson, Joseph Waller, Amanda Waller, Spenser Waller, Madison Waller, and Ethan Waller; eight bonus grandchildren, Nicholas Marhsall, Jordan Kirby, Brandon Kohnen, Heath Kohnen, Blaine Snead and wife Debra, Megan Snead, Gracen Tingen-Cribb and Teague Tingen-Cribb; and three great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at

